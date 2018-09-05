Home Cities Kochi

Media role vital in administration of justice: legal expert N R Madhava Menon

As there is a possibility of administration of justice going wrong, media freedom should be as absolute as possible, he said.

Legal educator Prof N R Madhava Menon speaking at a seminar on ‘Electoral Reforms and the Law’ held at NUALS on Wednesday | EPS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Citing an example to highlight the impact of journalistic reporting on the administration of justice, legal expert N R Madhava Menon said the reports projecting the Pune police as having a vendetta in the recent arrest of activists, forced them to produce evidence in their defence, in a case that is sub judice. 

Menon was speaking on the 'Involvement of Media on the Administration of Justice' held in commemoration of advocate Annamma Paul, who got her law degree aged 62, and her grandson and law student Boon Tom at the Government Law College, Kochi, on Tuesday. He reiterated the need for press freedom for the survival of democracy, the desirable levels of media involvement in a country like India and the concept of trial by media trial, which needs to be regulated. 

As there is a possibility of administration of justice going wrong, media freedom should be as absolute as possible, he said. There should only be rare instances where freedom of the press can be allowed to interfered with, and that too under a parliamentary legislation which should be subjected to a legal review. 

On avoiding trial by the media, he said access to pre-trial information needs to be restricted to protect the privacy of individuals. The memorial scholarship was awarded to K J Neena, a final-year law student at the Government Law College who took up law at the age of 36, at the event.  

