NanMa medical camps organised

The medical camps ‘NanMa’ organised as part of the Nutritional Week, under the aegis of Ernakulam General Hospital and Indian Medical Association, began here.

By Express News Service

The medical camps ‘NanMa’ organised as part of the Nutritional Week, under the aegis of Ernakulam General Hospital and Indian Medical Association, began here.  Thuruthoor St Thomas LP School, Kizhakkepuram Government LP School and Puthiyakavu Government LP School are the locations of the camp respectively on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

The camp begins by 10 am and ends at 3 pm.  The senior dieticians of Ernakulam General Hospital will conduct classes on healthy and nutritious eating practices. The nutritional screening of both parents and children will be done here. Apart from this kits with beaten rice, jaggery, green gram, groundnut and Ragi are also distributed to the attendees.

The services of the psychiatric department are also available in these camps to help the kids who underwent mental pressure and shock during the flood. NGOs like Disha, Jayachandran Samskarika Sangham and Prateeksha have organised entertainment programmes for kids in the camps too. The camp also has the support if Dieticians association’ AIDEN’, National Health Mission and District Medical Office.

