Home Cities Kochi

Nutrition week gets under way

The nutritional screening will be done for children and diet counselling will be given in case of need.

Published: 05th September 2018 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The nutrition-medical camps, ‘Nanma’, being conducted by the Kochi chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) for the children in the flood-affected areas of Paravoor taluk, as part of the National Nutrition Week will begin from Tuesday. The camps will be conducted for three days with the support of AEDAN, the organisation for dieticians, Dietary Department of General Hospital, Ernakulam, National Health Mission and District Medical Office. 

There will be camps at St Thomas LP School Turuthoor, Kizhakepuram Govt L P School and Puthiyakaavu Govt L P School on September 5, 6, and 7 respectively. Being conducted from 10 am to 3 pm, there will be awareness class by dieticians on “food safety and healthy food habits” for parents and children at the camp.

The nutritional screening will be done for children and diet counselling will be given in case of need. Also, a nutrition kit will be distributed to them including rice flakes, jaggery, green gram, peanut, and ragi. “Psychiatry Department of General Hospital Ernakulam is also associating with the camp to empower the children and to reduce their mental stress caused by the flood. Projects like DISHA, groups like Jayachandran cultural group, Pratheeksha will conduct cultural programs for the children,” said Dr Haneesh Meerasa, secretary, IMA Kochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Medical Association National Nutrition Week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age