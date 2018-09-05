Nutrition week gets under way

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The nutrition-medical camps, ‘Nanma’, being conducted by the Kochi chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) for the children in the flood-affected areas of Paravoor taluk, as part of the National Nutrition Week will begin from Tuesday. The camps will be conducted for three days with the support of AEDAN, the organisation for dieticians, Dietary Department of General Hospital, Ernakulam, National Health Mission and District Medical Office.

There will be camps at St Thomas LP School Turuthoor, Kizhakepuram Govt L P School and Puthiyakaavu Govt L P School on September 5, 6, and 7 respectively. Being conducted from 10 am to 3 pm, there will be awareness class by dieticians on “food safety and healthy food habits” for parents and children at the camp.

The nutritional screening will be done for children and diet counselling will be given in case of need. Also, a nutrition kit will be distributed to them including rice flakes, jaggery, green gram, peanut, and ragi. “Psychiatry Department of General Hospital Ernakulam is also associating with the camp to empower the children and to reduce their mental stress caused by the flood. Projects like DISHA, groups like Jayachandran cultural group, Pratheeksha will conduct cultural programs for the children,” said Dr Haneesh Meerasa, secretary, IMA Kochi.