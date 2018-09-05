‘Rebuild Kerala’ application to gather flood damage info

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Local Self-Government Department has launched a mobile app for gathering information on the damage caused to buildings and other properties in the recent floods. The local bodies have been directed to upload the details of the damage caused to houses, shops and other buildings in the flood-affected areas along with photographs through the app ‘Rebuild Kerala’.

The data collected with the help of the app will be submitted to a panel comprising engineers of local bodies and technical experts. The members of the panel will conduct a field visit to make sure the information uploaded through the app is correct. They will also assess the volume of damage and will submit the report, based on which the government will disburse the compensation amount.

The extent of the damage will be assessed under various categories - from 15 per cent to 75 per cent and above 75 per cent. The estimate will be calculated on its basis and the corresponding compensation will be finalised. The flood victims can lodge any complaint in this regard with the District Collector. The app developed by the IT Mission will help the local bodies record data under three categories - the people whose houses have been completely destroyed, the families which lost their houses and properties, and whose houses have been partially damaged.

The volunteers who are interested in data collection can register their names at www.volunteers.rebuild.kerala.gov.in At the time of registration, they should also mention the respective areas they are planning to work. Only registered volunteers will be able to upload details of the damage through the app. To find the exact location at the time of verification, geo-tagging should be done.

According to the district administration authorities, more volunteers are required in the worst-hit panchayats like Chendamangalam, Chittatukara, Alangad, Kalady, Kunnukara, Puthenvelikkara and Parakkadavu. Each volunteer can select a maximum of five panchayats. The training programme for technical assistance to conduct field visit in municipalities, block panchayats and grama panchayats will be completed by Thursday.

The district administration has also completed the proceedings to integrate the activities of voluntary associations which are into data collection. The assistance for these associations will be provided by the technical team of Information Kerala Mission. The field work will be coordinated by the people’s representatives of the local bodies and the secretary.

Tech way to tackle crisis

The app, developed with the help of Open Source Crowd Sourcing platforms, can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

The app will also help in assessing the progress of the post-flood construction work.