Home Cities Kochi

‘Rebuild Kerala’ application to gather flood damage info

The Local Self-Government Department has launched a mobile app for gathering information on the damage caused to buildings and other properties in the recent floods.

Published: 05th September 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rain, water

File Photo of Kerala Flood. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Local Self-Government Department has launched a mobile app for gathering information on the damage caused to buildings and other properties in the recent floods. The local bodies have been directed to upload the details of the damage caused to houses, shops and other buildings in the flood-affected areas along with photographs through the app ‘Rebuild Kerala’. 

ALSO READ | 23 tonnes of flood relief material sent to Kerala from Vijayawada station

The data collected with the help of the app will be submitted to a panel comprising engineers of local bodies and technical experts. The members of the panel will conduct a field visit to make sure the information uploaded through the app is correct. They will also assess the volume of damage and will submit the report, based on which the government will disburse the compensation amount.

The extent of the damage will be assessed under various categories - from 15 per cent to 75 per cent and above 75 per cent. The estimate will be calculated on its basis and the corresponding compensation will be finalised. The flood victims can lodge any complaint in this regard with the District Collector.  The app developed by the IT Mission will help the local bodies record data under three categories - the people whose houses have been completely destroyed, the families which lost their houses and properties, and whose houses have been partially damaged.  

The volunteers who are interested in data collection can register their names at www.volunteers.rebuild.kerala.gov.in At the time of registration, they should also mention the respective areas they are planning to work. Only registered volunteers will be able to upload details of the damage through the app. To find the exact location at the time of verification, geo-tagging should be done.

ALSO READ | Flood relief fund: BJP seeks social audit

According to the district administration authorities, more volunteers are required in the worst-hit panchayats like Chendamangalam, Chittatukara, Alangad, Kalady, Kunnukara, Puthenvelikkara and Parakkadavu. Each volunteer can select a maximum of five panchayats. The training programme for technical assistance to conduct field visit in municipalities, block panchayats and grama panchayats will be completed by Thursday.

The district administration has also completed the proceedings to integrate the activities of voluntary associations which are into data collection. The assistance for these associations will be provided by the technical team of Information Kerala Mission. The field work will be coordinated by the people’s representatives of the local bodies and the secretary.

Tech way to tackle crisis
The app, developed with the help of Open Source Crowd Sourcing platforms, can be downloaded from Google Play Store.
The app will also help in assessing the progress of the post-flood construction work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Local Self-Government Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age