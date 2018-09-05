Striking the right (re)chord

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When Tripunithura-based violinist and composer, M S Viswanath, had to postpone the date of his official attempt for the Guinness World Records in longest marathon playing violin from August 18 to September 1, he was apprehensive. He feared months of practice and a strictly followed diet would interrupt the flow. Yet, it had to be done. “I changed the dates, owing to floods in the state. Meanwhile, I volunteered at relief camps during those days and resumed practice a week before the event,” Viswanath says.

All the strenuous months of hard work paid off. In the event that lasted from September 1 to September 2, Viswanath played the violin for 36 hours. The event was jointly inaugurated by M Swaraj, MLA Tripunithura, Chandrika Varma, chairperson of Tripunithura, Radhika Varma, councillor of Ambalam ward, Tripunithura, Fr Roby Kannanchira, director of Chavara Cultural Institute, Benny Cherian, director of CODS Academy and P T Radhakrishnan, Retd Prof of RLV College of Music on September 1.

Viswanath started his official attempt at 8 am and completed his performance on September 2 by 8 pm. The world record was broken on September 2 at 5.15 pm. Until Viswanath’s attempt, Nikolay Madoyen from Armenia, held the record at 33 hours two minutes and 41 seconds. A thrilled Viswanath speaks about the thunderous response he received during his performance. “Lots of people had attended the event, with some of them staying throughout the night.

The accompanying artists did a fantastic job. Some of them were unable to make it due to the change in dates but I had managed to find substitutes on time,” he says. Viswanath was able to play all his intended pieces. Vivaldi, Bach and Beethovan, replete with Thyagaraja compositions made a beautiful blend of the best of both worlds.

On the verification process, Viswanath says, “Currently, the Universal Records Forum(URF) acknowledged my performance and gave me a certificate. The videos that they have taken will be sent to the Guinness World Records which in turn will authenticate if I have adhered to their clauses and regulations,”. Next on Viswanath’s bucket list is an international album. He is currently engaged in its making, which involves a collaboration of international string instrumentalists.