KOCHI: Visitors rarely drop in at Sarah's house located close to the Synagogue at Mattancherry. Only five Jews remain in Mattancherry, known for its Jewish settlement. The town is slowly losing its Jewish identity as most of the community members have migrated to Israel over the years.

Having sought to make a fortune selling souvenir postcards to tourists arriving at Jew Street some 25 years ago, Thaha was the first to befriend Sarah. His tailoring skills, gleaned from his father, had impressed her. "Jacob Cohen, her husband, had taken me to their residence.

She was unimpressed in the beginning. But she started appreciating my tailoring skills and we have been living together as a family ever since," he said.Sarah's Hand Embroidery, a tiny souvenir shop in the alleyway to the synagogue in Jew Town, still makes Jewish hats and offers embroidery work.