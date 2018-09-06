‘Arts and Medicine’ enthrals Kochi General Hospital patients

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was charity that motivated professional singer and fashion designer Rahim Ali to perform along with co-singer Pooja Sanjeev and enrapture the crowd at the Government General Hospital here for the weekly ‘Arts and Medicine’ programme organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) on Wednesday.

A joint initiative of the KBF and Mehboob Memorial Orchestra, the all-Wednesday ‘Arts and Medicine’ programme seeks to provide solace to patients through therapeutic music. The musical show draws a fair crowd and has featured several renowned artists since its inception in 2014.

The 233rd episode on Wednesday featured several melodies and popular numbers in Malayalam and Hindi. The melange of songs was peppered with a couple of duets like Chup Gaye Sare Nazare and Valkannezhuthi Vanapushpam. Rahim set the tone and tenor for the programme by singing a popular Malayalam number: Veendum Padam Sakhi. It was the forerunner of a medley of ditties which enthralled the audience. The programme concluded with the hit romantic number, Dil Kya Kare Jab Kisi Se, from the 1975 Hindi movie Julie.

Rahim, a native of Karukapally, Ernakulam, started singing at the tender age of four and has been pursuing his interest since then for the past four and a half decades. He visits a old-age home at Thevara on special occasions to bring cheer to its inmates and brighten up their spirit through his musical performance.

“I waited for my chance to perform for the patients at the hospital. The crowd implored us to render popular songs of their choice and we were fully prepared for it. The contentment that one finds from seeing the radiant faces in the crowd is heartening and ennobling,” said Rahim, who has founded Cochin Goldens, a music troupe.

Pooja, from Fort Kochi, is part of the upholstery and furnishing business that her husband runs. But she has an irresistible passion for music and keeps performing on stage in Ernakulam and Fort Kochi.