Home Cities Kochi

Lessons of 2013 floods helped James survive without panic

His family could survive the floods as he had the experience of 2013 floods, when the Idamalayar dam was opened

Published: 06th September 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Lorries Kerala floods

Stranded people being evacuated and shifted to relief camps in Taurus, Tata Tippers at Thottumugham near Aluva (File | EPS/Melton Antony)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the mid-August flood caught many in the state unawares, for James Joseph, an Aluva resident, the experience gained from the 2013 floods helped him survive the recent deluge. His family could survive the floods as he had the experience of 2013 floods, when the Idamalayar dam was opened.The alerts from the government and the administration on the days of the 2013 flood helped James’ family prepare and stock up foods and essentials for survival. 

“In 2013, we survived for 24 hours when the shutters of Idukki dam were opened,” he said. 
James, his family of five, and their seven neighboring families, were stranded for close to a week in their 10-storey building in Aluva, as rescue operations happened on war-footing around. “On Aug 11, when the water level receded, we stocked up fruits, milk powders, and milk for the entire families. Even extra gas cylinders were bought, and it went on for six days. When the water entered the ground floor, we knew that generators will be switched off, but we were prepared for the worse,” he said.  

By August 17, water went down, calming the tense situation. “We witnessed both rising water and water flowing back to the river,” he said. Though rescue operations were taking place, James and his family were not panicked. “We could see the water receding from the residential areas near us. So we knew things will be back to normal soon and we were the last to leave on Aug 21,” he added.

During the time of crisis, rather than panicking, proper managing is required. “Stocking up food and cooking gas was a challenge, but rather than panicking we have stocked up all fruits, though they are perishables, including pomegranates were bought,” James said.“There was no connectivity and phones were draining out of batteries, and drinking water availability was also a challenge.

We connected the hose to the fire hydrant on each floor. And since the pipe is really long, we could take that inside homes and fill up water. This way we could use water from the fire tank for drinking purpose,” he added. Meanwhile, James is happy that his daughters aged 10, 14, and 17 were also able to witness the survival training with what they have gone through those days. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt