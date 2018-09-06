Home Cities Kochi

Paravoor market reopens after flood

The traders said that the market will function all the days except Sundays.

The water level of the Paravoor River increased at an alarming rate and submerged the market and the shops inside it (File | EPS/Manu Mavelil)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Paravoor market is getting back to business after the floods damaged its infrastructure. The floods had disrupted the functioning of the market, situated at the heart of the Paravoor Municipality. 
Spread across two-and-a-half acres of land, the market is located close to the Paravoor river.  The water level of the Paravoor River increased at an alarming rate and submerged the market and the shops inside it. More than 100 small and big commercial establishments and the livelihood of thousands of people were affected.

The Paravoor market, listed under the Muziris Heritage project, has a prominent place in the history of Ernakulam. Jews, settled at Paravoor, started the commercial activities in the area. Merchants from Kodungalloor, Vypeen and Kalady used to reach the market in rafts and country boats.

The entire commercial activities of the facility came to a halt after the deluge. Rice, salt, jaggery, spices and other grocery items, which were stocked by various merchants ahead of the Onam season were damaged. Nearly 1,500 sacks of rice were completely damaged. The houses of almost all the merchants too were submerged. As a result, they were not able to shift the commodities to their houses. The merchants of the Paravoor market have suffered a loss of Rs 10 crore. 

As instructed by District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla, cleaning activities were launched with the help of the local bodies. The rice which had started to decay were removed in seven lorries. Most of the waste materials collected from the market were bio-degradable, and were transported to the collection centre at Kalamassery.

More than hundred volunteers, the municipal chairman, and vice- chairman of Mattannur and Iritty municipalities, councilors and the members of Haritha Karma Sena are behind the successful cleaning drive launched in the market. The workers of the market too joined the cleaning squad. By September 1, the entire waste materials were removed from the market. The members of the Fire and Rescue Unit also joined. The Health Department too launched a cleaning drive to prevent the outbreak of contagious diseases. 

The market was reopened on Tuesday. The traders said that the market will function all the days except Sundays. The market days are on Tuesdays and Fridays.  The market will see commercial activities to the tune of Rs four crore on market days. Normally, the market will be active between 9 am and 5 pm.  

Though the market was reopened, the people are yet to visit the facility, the major reason being that the surrounding areas of Paravoor including Chendamangalam, Vadakkekkara, Chittattukara and Alangad are yet to recover from the aftereffects of the flood.  The traders hope that the business will improve after two weeks.

