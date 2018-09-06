Home Cities Kochi

Post-flood rehabilitation expenditure stands at Rs 408.66 crore

As on September 3, the total expenditure stood at Rs 408.66 crore, the government said.

Published: 06th September 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

A 2000 rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As on September 3, the total expenditure stood at Rs 408.66 crore, the government said. There was considerable pressure on the government to keep the process transparent and publish the expenditure on post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction. 

According to the website,  Rs242,72,62,800 was sanctioned for 3,91,494 families. Rs77,45,13,400 was sanctioned for five districts on August 30. Rs65,48,56,400 was sanctioned for 1,05,622 families in three districts on September 1. A sum of Rs22,99,45,600 was sanctioned for Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts on September 3.

CM Relief Fund collection: 
The updates
Aug 26    I591.82 cr
Aug 27    I714.2 cr
Aug 29    I723.81 cr
Aug 30    I1,027 cr
Aug 31    I1,030.55 cr
Sep 1    I1,033.09 cr
Sep 2    I1,034.81 cr
Sep 3    I1,036.88 cr
Sep 4    I1,047 cr

