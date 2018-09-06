Post-flood rehabilitation expenditure stands at Rs 408.66 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As on September 3, the total expenditure stood at Rs 408.66 crore, the government said. There was considerable pressure on the government to keep the process transparent and publish the expenditure on post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction.

According to the website, Rs242,72,62,800 was sanctioned for 3,91,494 families. Rs77,45,13,400 was sanctioned for five districts on August 30. Rs65,48,56,400 was sanctioned for 1,05,622 families in three districts on September 1. A sum of Rs22,99,45,600 was sanctioned for Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts on September 3.

CM Relief Fund collection:

The updates

Aug 26 I591.82 cr

Aug 27 I714.2 cr

Aug 29 I723.81 cr

Aug 30 I1,027 cr

Aug 31 I1,030.55 cr

Sep 1 I1,033.09 cr

Sep 2 I1,034.81 cr

Sep 3 I1,036.88 cr

Sep 4 I1,047 cr