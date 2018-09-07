Councillor arraigned for roughing up health inspector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Mattanchery police have registered a case against Corporation councillor T K Ashraf for manhandling a health inspector. According to the FIR registered by Mattanchery SI Dinesh Kumar M on August 30, Asharaf verbally abused, threatened and manhandled health inspector Abdul Nasser at the office of the health circle 4 at Mattanchery on August 28. The accused allegedly vandalised the office and also obstructed public servants, including the complainant and junior health inspectors Sudheer, Mary and Linda, from discharging their duties.

The FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint sent to the police station by the Additional Secretary of the Kochi Corporation. The case was registered under IPC Sections 294 (b) (utterance of obscene words), 341 (wrongful restraint), 426 (mischief), 506(criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC.