Cultural and business events make a comeback in city post floods

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a brief lull following the floods, cultural and business events will return to Kochi in the coming days. A majority of the events are being organised to raise funds for the state's flood victims.One of the upcoming events to be held in Kochi is 'Run for Kerala' – a mini-marathon on September 16. Organised by Event Management Association of Kerala, the funds collected from the event will be donated to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

ALSO READ | When a Danish theatre artist lent a shoulder to flood relief work in the state

“The event aims at sending the message that Kerala is ready to organise major events. Several functions and events were cancelled or postponed following the floods,” said Martin Emmanuel, president, Event Management Association of Kerala. The organisers expect participation from around 4,000 people. Participants will be flagged off from Durbar Hall ground – also the finishing point – at 6 pm and will travel around eight km, covering High Court Junction, Banerjee Road, Maharaja's ground, Jose Junction.

Musicians uniteThe music fraternity will also come forward to raise funds to construct houses for the Adivasi community in Wayanad who were hit by landslides and floods.

A group led by singer P Jayachandran will organise a music concert at Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre at Elamakkara on October 6. The event is supported by the Hindu Economic Forum (HEF) Greater Cochin. Artists Madhu Balakrishnan, Devanand, Chitra Arun, Reshmi Madhu, Vijesh Gopal, Cochin Azad, Jayaraj Warrier will perform. The tickets will be provided to people who donate money for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

The organisers said around 100 houses will be constructed in Wayanad for the Adivasi community. The houses will be designed by a team from the Indian Institute of Architects. HEF has started the initiative to identify people whose houses were completely damaged in rain fury in Wayanad.

Kerala Travel Mart

Kochi will also play host to the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), a globally-renowned business meet, from September 27. KTM Society functionaries said the event will help in reviving the flood-affected tourism sector of the state Kerala. More than 350 foreign delegates are expected to attend the event.