Department of Dairy Development to revive, new projects lined-up

KOCHI: The devasting flood that washed away everything in its course has crippled the livelihoods of dairy farmers in the district. In order to help dairy farmers overcome the loss they incurred, the Department of Dairy Development will be implementing a slew of projects. With huge tracts of land where fodder grass was being grown getting submerged in the flood, the farmers are finding it difficult to procure fresh feed for their cattle. In order to tide over the shortage of fodder, the department as an initial step began collecting feed and distributed it among the affected farmers.

Around eight tonnes of Total Mixed Ration (TMR) was procured from Andhra and is being distributed among the farmers based on the total milk production and also loss.Also, around 1,000 sacks of cattle feed were procured from the Dairy Development Board and distributed among the farmers in the worst affected areas through the local Dairy Cooperative Societies. Around nine tonnes of cattle feed that was donated by Andhra was distributed among the farmers through the societies.

Very soon, 7,000 kg fodder in 140 sacks from Kerala Feed will be distributed. All the formalities associated with this will soon be completed.The district level committee that had been formed for this purpose has decided to give a subsidy of `6 per kg of hay in the flood-hit areas. “The department will give a subsidy of Rs three. Another Rs three will be given under the Milma subsidy,” said Jose Jacob, deputy director, Department of Dairy Development. Under the initiative, around 52 loads of hay has been distributed in the affected areas till now. Besides, fresh grass, that boosts milk production, has been distributed in many areas.

The formalities associated with the distribution of around six tonnes of hay and 35 tonnes of silage procured from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) is nearing completion.The initial steps with regard distribution of 1,175 sacks of feed at a subsidised rate of Rs 700 per sack are over. The project has been an ongoing one. The department also gave a bonus and the price of the milk produced in advance to the farmers.

A directive also has been issued to compensate the loss incurred by the farmers by collecting Rs two per litre during the daily sourcing of milk towards the Dairy Farmers Disaster Fund. “Fund has to be collected from the cooperative societies in the areas that had not been affected by the flood,” said Jacob.According to him, many schemes are being implemented in the affected areas in association with the cooperative societies and organisations like Milma.

