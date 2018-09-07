Home Cities Kochi

Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit worst hit by floods, Department of Mural Painting destroyed

The students, though, are divided on whether the department should be moved into new premises.

Published: 07th September 2018 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

The building which houses the department of mural painting of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has become unfit for use after the flood | A Sanesh

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KALADY : The Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit(SSUS) here remains a grim reminder of the devastation caused by the recent deluge, with the Department of Mural Painting beingone of the worst-hit on the varsity campus.  The old building with a crumbling roof where the department was housed now remains - whatever is left of the original structure - an unseemly sight after being inundated by the floodwaters. “We lost our entire works,” said a student.  Athira,  Univerisity Students’ Union chairperson, said the building from which the department functioned was the one where the university functioned from initially. “The SSUS started functioning in these buildings in 1993. The structure, however,  goes back several years. So one can imagine the building’s condition,” she said.

A student, who sought anonymity, said, “We have been repeatedly demanding the department be moved to another building. But our calls have fallen on deaf ears.” He said over the years several new buildings had come up on the 60 acre campus. “But till date, we have not been allotted one,” he said.According to Athira, “The students had launched several protests and also took it up with the university authorities. But all they have got so far are some hollow promises.” 

A former student said, “Whenever plans for a new building are okayed, our hopes become skyhigh. But they are dampened when the building is allotted to other departments or  set aside for other purposes. It was and still is a joke among the students of the department.”However, post-deluge the chorus for a new building has been revived.   “The walls and the electrical connections  got dampened in the flood. The risk of electrocution from the wet walls and the switch board is quite high. The false ceiling has caved in and the flooring is badly damaged,” said Athira.

The students, though, are divided on whether the department should be moved into new premises.”A section of students wants to continue in the building. They cited emotional attachment. Besides, privacy and seclusion were highlighted by these students. But now after the flood, everyone is of the opinion the department needs to be shifted. The flooding of the building is a yearly phenomenon. So one can imagine how stable the structure is,”  Athira said.SSUS Vice-Chancellor Dharmaraj Adat said, “A suggestion has been made to shift the department to the new auditorium.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Department of Mural Painting Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality