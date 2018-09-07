Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd plans long-term to prevent future flooding

Water entered the Muttom yard on August 15.

Kochi Metro (Albin Mathew | EPS)

KOCHI:  Though Muttom yard, which got submerged in the recent flood, would be back in full action within next two weeks, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is drawing up a long-term plan to make the area safe from flooding in the future. 

"KMRL has not incurred any financial loss in the floods. All equipment in the Operation Control Centre (OCC) are insured. However, the Muttom yard is located at one of the low lying areas near Periyar. It is very much like catchment area when heavy rains occur. Hence, our priority will be to devise a plan to make the area safe from flooding in the future. The technical team is looking into this aspect," said a KMRL officer.

Water entered the Muttom yard on August 15. By 4 am on August 16, the yard had to be shut down. KMRL then restored the services by converting three stations at Muttom, Pathadipalam and Palarivattom as temporary control centres. Flood impacted major equipment connected with power, traction, signalling and telecommunication. "Right now, the services are not interrupted.

The display software needs rectification. The entire revamping will be completed in 10 to 15 days," the KMRL officer said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is helping  KMRL in the restoration works. The hardware and software rectification work at the power supply station and OCC is progressing as per plan.

Board meet on Sept 14
The next meeting of the Board of Directors of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will be held on September 14 at New Delhi. The meeting is likely to discuss KMRL expansion plans. The second phase of KMRL, which received the state government's green light, needs to be submitted before the Centre for its approval. TheC2,310-crore second phase plans the expansion of Kochi Metro between Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Infopark via Kakkanad. The 11.2-km stretch will have 11 stations including Palarivattom, Palarivattom Signal, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Kunnumpuram, Kakkanad Junction, SCEZ, Chittethukara, Rajagiri, Infopark I and Infopark II.

