Ministers E P Jayarajan and Moideen to lead fund-raisers in city next week

With the flood rescue phase over, the government is scaling up relief and rehabilitation processes by going for an aggressive fund-raising drive from next week. 

KOCHI: With the flood rescue phase over, the government is scaling up relief and rehabilitation processes by going for an aggressive fund-raising drive from next week. As per the plan for ‘Rebuild Kerala’, the district administration has organised platforms to facilitate fund collection. Industries Minister E P Jayarajan and Minister for Local Self Governments A C Moideen will visit various places in the district on September 11, 13 and 14 to receive donations for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.  

On September 11, the ministers will participate in fund-raising platforms at the mini civil stations at Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor and Kothamangalam. On September 13, they will be at the Civil Station in Kakkanad and the mini civil station in Aluva. On September 14, the ministers will visit Infopark, the RDO Office, Fort Kochi and the mini civil station in North Paravur.

“We have miles to go before the derailed life at flood-ravaged regions is brought back on track. However, even in the unprecedented calamity there was a silver lining as it proved that united, we can overcome all challenges,” said Ernakulam Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla. “The situation demands a joint effort from all of us,” he said.

Safirulla said Ernakulam was one of the worst-hit regions in the floods. “The water level in the Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers surged dangerously and entered human habitats, leading to unprecedented loss,” he said. During the deluge, a total of 4.11 lakh people were shifted to relief camps in Ernakulam. 

“The extensive damage to private and public property, including houses, buildings, shops and offices, is beyond imagination. The economy came to a standstill following the huge loss and damage to industries and business in our district, which is also known as the business capital of Kerala,” said Safirulla.

