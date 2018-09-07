Home Cities Kochi

‘Naipunya Task Force’ from Odhisa honoured by Skill Development minister T P Ramakrishnan

The ‘Naipunya Task Force’, which came from Odisha for the flood relief works, was honoured by Skill Development minister T P Ramakrishnan here on Thursday. 

Published: 07th September 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

T P Ramakrishnan (File Photo | EPS/A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘Naipunya Task Force’, which came from Odisha for the flood relief works, was honoured by Skill Development minister T P Ramakrishnan here on Thursday. “The services rendered by the Task Force cannot be expressed in words. The ITI trainees and teachers who came as part of the Task Force are symbols of unity and Kerala will never forget their services,” the minister said.

The Task Force has been working in flood-affected areas since August 23. The Odisha Technical Education Training Directorate had directed the team to come to Kerala to help in rehabilitation works. 
The 25-member team worked arduously in various parts of the state.

They undertook wiring, plumbing, carpenter works and repair of TV, washing machine, mixie, grinder and fans. ITIs in the state also contributed to their efforts. The team visited each and every house in the localities they were assigned to and did the repairing works. In Ernakulam alone, they helped more than 5,300 people.

