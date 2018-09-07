Nanma medical camp for flood-affected children

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Nanma medical camp conducted by IMA Kochi at Kizhakkeppuram Government UP School in Paravoor taluk was a refreshing experience for the children. The medical camp was conducted with the aim of helping children to recover from the mental and physical aftereffects of the flood and to resist the diseases spreading after the flood.

Denny Thomas, the standing committee chairman for education, Paravoor Municipality, inaugurated the camp. Dr A Anitha, superintendent, General Hospital, Ernakulam; Dr Haneesh Meerasa, secretary, IMA; Dr Samin Sameed, psychiatrist; and Sindhu S, secretary, the Association of Evidence based Dietetics and Nutrition (AEDAN), lead the camp where 90 children underwent nutritional screening and health check-ups. Nutrition kits were given to all children.

The camp was conducted with the support of AEDAN, the organisation for dieticians, dietary and psychiatry departments of the General Hospital, National Health Mission, Kerala Government Medical Officers Association, MEHAC, an NGO working for mental wellness, and the district medical office. Organisations like Disha, groups like Jayachandran cultural group and Pratheeksha conducted cultural programs for the children. The IMA is conducting the camps in various areas of Paravoor. The camps will come to end on Friday at Puthiyakavu Government LP School.