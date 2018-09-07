Over Rs 1 crore donated to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A sum of over Rs 1 crore, collected by various LSGs, panchayats and FACT, was deposited in the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). In a function held at the collectorate, district panchayat president Asha Sanil handed over Rs 30 lakh to Minister for Local Self Government A C Moideen on Thursday.

Mulavukad panchayat president Viji Shajan handed over Rs 5 lakh and also the money from her honorarium to CMRDF. “In the next phase, money donated by the staff along with other funds will be deposited to CMDRF,” Viji said.The first instalment of the relief fund, around Rs 2 lakh, which was collected by Kumbalam panchayat was handed over by panchayat president Sherly George.