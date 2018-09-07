Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living Foundation reaches out to flood victims

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living Foundation has announced to help in the rehabilitation and sustainable development of three tribal settlements and an urban locality in Kerala which were devastated in the floods. This will be in tandem with the ‘Rebuild Kerala’ campaign of the state government.

The foundation’s project research wing has identified four regions that need urgent attention and support, said a statement. They include the Kozhielakudy in Idukki, Attathodu near Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta, Urngattiri in Malappuram tribal settlements. The foundation will also assist rehabilitation efforts at Pandanad in Chengannur under its Sustainable Urban Welfare Program, said the statement.

“Led by Art of Living’s youth wing - YLTP, the foundation will appoint ‘Yuvacharyas’ who will be responsible for coordinating and implementing ‘Sri Abhayam’ in the areas selected,” the statement said.

Scholarships

The foundation will provide scholarships to students selected from the tribal communities to encourage them to continue their education. Mini libraries are also envisaged.

Sri Abhayam phase-II

The second phase of ‘Sri Abhayam’ will focus on vocational training and skill development. “The Art of Living, with its ‘Sri Abhayam initiative, believes that the relief and rehabilitation aims at reducing the level of suffering and mitigating the distress suffered by victims and freeing them from the shock and trauma caused by the sudden loss of their livelihood,” it said.

Relief work to continue

AoL will continue its ongoing relief activities across Kerala. So far, it has cleaned over 750 homes, several schools and the Kozhikode Corporation office, ran 45 medical camps and conducted over 150 trauma relief workshops, besides distributing 25,000 home relief kits to flood victims. It donated over 520 tonnes of relief material worth `9.5 crore to the state.