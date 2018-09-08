For rebuilding Kerala, technology is the answer

Sanal Kumar SP By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The post-flood Kerala demands a systematic approach to rebuild the affected area to its past glory. As the sudden deluge has inundated vast areas of land mass and has caused substantial loss of life and property. According to the government estimate, the material losses comes around `25,000 crores and questions are now being raised from various corners about its authenticity.

Using technology as a tool

In order to meticulously quantify the extent of the loss, technological tools rooted in the science of geography can be used. Geographic information system (GIS), a framework for gathering, managing, and analyzing data that analyses spatial location and organises layers of information into visualisations using 3D maps is the most relevant technological tool in this scenario. High-quality spatial data is a prerequisite to disaster mitigation and infrastructure development using GIS.



Expertise in spatial data

The prime GIS data generating agencies in the State are Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSREC), Kerala State Land Use Board (KSLUB), Information Kerala Mission (IKM) and Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management – Kerala (IIITM-K). The Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, Irrigation Department are the other organisations that have data which form a part of the spatial data inventory.

The Directorate of Land and Survey Records, the custodian of base maps for 32,510 sq. km, have digitised more than half the re-surveyed area. The Information Kerala Mission is also having a huge repository of digital maps. In addition, Kerala Spatial Data Infrastructure (KSDI) under the IT department is entrusted with standardizing the available geospatial data with various departments in different scales.

Pooling of resources

The floods and the aftermath should be seen as a blessing in disguise. The existing inventory can be used for integrating and fine-tuning the timely decision making. To achieve that, the state planning board and KSCSTE, have to immediately conduct a focus group discussion by inviting scientists, professionals and academicians from the aforementioned organisations. A high power committee should be constituted to form an advisory board to the government in matters pertaining to the integration of geospatial data for the accurate quantification of the havoc due to flood.

Change detection

Satellite images of high resolution can be used for accurate analysis of the land parcels affected due to the floods and landslides, the land especially the road network and the inundated areas alongside the river banks. The difference in the images between the pre and post-flood maps would result in precise change detection as well as ground truth verification of the static as well as the dynamic attributes of land cover.

The application of remote sensing technology, as well as image processing, can determine the exact length and breadth of roads that have been affected, the land that had been submerged or inundated, the green cover that has been lost and the extent of soil erosion.As for the loss of houses, the re-survey records can form the base layer and the geo-referenced cadastral map can become another layer and satellite imageries as another layer in a GIS environment. For documenting the loss, an attribute table with the survey/re-survey number, the building number assigned by LSGDs, the name of the land owner, and other attributes in the department registers have to be entered.



Scientific rehabilitation

By employing satellite images, affected land can be classified as habitable, semi-habitable and not habitable based on degree of vulnerability and markings be done in the BTR register so that future constructions may be allowed by the LSGDs only on the basis of these entries. While rehabilitating, Governments can look into safer places and incentivise the replaced stakeholders for moving out from their familiar territory to unknown areas.

Benefits of technology

By using a host of technologies, the Government can accurately and scientifically assess damages to life and property, devoid of manipulation from any of the stake-holders. The quantification of losses will be completely scientific and it helps to build a high degree of authenticity. The geo data published inweb would render the whole process transparent; eliminate nepotism by bureaucrats and would serve a model for others.

Sanal Kumar SP

Senior System Analyst Department of Futures Studies, University of Kerala

(The views expressed by the author are his own)