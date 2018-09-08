It’s a do-or-die for single screens post flood

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The rise of multiplex theatres and large entertainment conglomerates have foreshadowed single-screen theatres. Presented with two outcomes, the complete closure of the theatre or the revamp of the former, many single-screen theatres are struggling to keep their screens lit. Multiplex theatres have long been associated with a mall-going culture that has accelerated their growth. Replete with facilities that range from imported drinks to seats that recline all the way back making it a bed, their comforts have no end. In contrast, single-screens offer meagre to no luxuries, other than providing the basic movie-watching experience.

And when a catastrophe hits the state that forces the shutdown of 75 per cent of the theatres in the state, single-screen theatres are affected the most. Such theatres are usually associated with smaller towns and villages where floods have caused maximum destruction. People in flood-hit areas would prioritize getting their normal lives on track rather than going to the movies. However, despite the lull during the floods, several single and double-screen movie theatres are being revamped.

“Multiplex theatres are most popular in the cities. The kind of crowd that PVR attracts is a distinct crowd; one that you would not find anywhere else,” says Leslie Joseph, theatre manager of Aluva Zeenath and Vanitha and Veneetha. “The rise of multi-screens have definitely impacted smaller theatres leading to their closure. However, smaller theatres are either being renovated or being opened in many parts of the state now. In smaller towns, this gives people access to cinema; proximity plays a huge factor,” Leslie says.

The theatre manager feels that every theatre attracts a certain niche crowd thereby benefitting the local theatre. “People do not have to travel miles to watch a movie, they would always prefer watching movies, regardless of the comforts and screens available, in a theatre that is closest to them,” Leslie adds.

Sheena, a resident of Tripunithura, agrees, “I regularly go to the Tripunithura Central to watch movies rather than driving all the way to PVR. Also, not everyone can afford the ticket rates of high-priced movie theatres,” she says.