StayWell Holdings announces Leisure Inn in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: StayWell Holdings, renowned hotel management group, has announced its further expansion in India with the opening of Leisure Inn VKL Kochi, scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2018.

The 53-room hotel will be the Group’s second property in Southern India,following the recent opening of Park Regis Aveda in Kumarakom.

It is located in one of the principal tourist destinations of Kerala and offers an intriguing mix of culture and architecture. “We are looking forward to widening our reach in the Southern market. He said the group was committed to offering its guests a range of options when it comes to business and leisure stays at our hotels,” said Simon Wan, President, StayWell Holdings.

Leisure Inn VKL Kochi, will be the seventh operational property in India for the Group, including Park Regis Aveda, Kumarakom, Park Regis Jaipur, Park Regis Goa, Leisure Inn Grand Chanakya, Jaipur, Leisure Inn West Gurgaon and Leisure Inn Shrey, Jodhpur.