Home Cities Kochi

StayWell Holdings announces Leisure Inn in Kochi

It is located in one of the principal tourist destinations of Kerala and offers an intriguing mix of culture and architecture.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: StayWell Holdings, renowned hotel management group,  has announced its further expansion in India with the opening of Leisure Inn VKL Kochi, scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2018.
The 53-room hotel will be the Group’s second property in Southern India,following the recent opening of Park Regis Aveda in Kumarakom.

It is located in one of the principal tourist destinations of Kerala and offers an intriguing mix of culture and architecture. “We are looking forward to widening our reach in the Southern market. He said the group was committed to offering its guests a range of options when it comes to business and leisure stays at our hotels,” said Simon Wan, President, StayWell Holdings.

Leisure Inn VKL Kochi, will be the seventh operational property in India for the Group, including Park Regis Aveda, Kumarakom, Park Regis Jaipur, Park Regis Goa, Leisure Inn Grand Chanakya, Jaipur, Leisure Inn West Gurgaon and Leisure Inn Shrey, Jodhpur. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Leisure Inn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality