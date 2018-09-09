Bilateral cochlear implantation mooted   

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochlear implantation in both the ears is ideal for children with bilateral profound hearing loss, according to Dr Amal Isaiah from the University of Maryland in the US. Addressing Kerala Kentcon 2018 - annual state conference of the ENT surgeons of Kerala - at the IMA House here, Isaiah said studies have shown those who underwent bilateral cochlear implantation performed better in studies and other activities compared to children with unilateral implantation.

Dr Kyle M Hatten, also from the University of Maryland, said cancer of tongue and tongue base can be treated with high-precision Transoral Robotic Surgery(TORS). The latest techniques to deal with the complications in endoscopic skull base surgeries were detailed by Dr Scott E Strome, Maryland Varsity’s Department of Otolaryngology professor and chairman.