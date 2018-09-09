Home Cities Kochi

Dousing the festive spirit   

Resmi S, a native of Pookattupady, was not affected much by the flood. But her life has turned upside down, along with many others, in the aftermath of the flood.

Published: 09th September 2018 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of students preparing for Margamkali during last year’s State School Arts Festival

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Resmi S, a native of Pookattupady, was not affected much by the flood. But her life has turned upside down, along with many others, in the aftermath of the flood. A dance teacher by profession, she had set up a costume centre after availing a bank loan. She had hoped to win back the amount during festival season. “I bought Rs 3.5 lakh worth of costumes and ornaments,” says Resmi. “The next day, the government cancelled all Onam programmes. And it didn’t stop there. There was no Sri Krishna Jayanthi celebration and now the youth festival is being cancelled too. I don’t know how to pay off my debts now.”

Resmi is not the only one who is devastated by the latest developments. Many set workers, tabla players, makeup artists, decoration artists, dance teachers and other small-time performers are in a fix. A group of small-time artists had even taken out a protest march to the  Secretariat the other day. They had given petitions to the Chief Minister’s Office and Cultural Minister’s Office, which included suggestions to find alternative methods to raise funds to conduct these festivals. 

One of them was Sreekumar, who has been a makeup artist for more than 13 years. “All I know to do is makeup,” he says. “Most of my income comes from the school, sub-district, district and state youth festivals. With the events being cancelled, I don’t know what to do to get by. I don’t know anything else and I am not physically well either.”

He understands the necessity to reserve money for flood relief but is worried about how thousands like him, who look forward to these festivals for an income, would deal with this. “All we are asking the government is to think of an alternate way to deal with the aftermath of the flood,” Sreekumar says. “There are still ways to conduct the youth festival in an economic way. The events need not be extravagant. Also, there are art societies who are willing to organise the festival. The government, in this case, doesn’t even need to spend a penny.”
(With inputs from Akhil Vijayan)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality