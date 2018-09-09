Home Cities Kochi

Experts point to speedy flow from Vembanad lake

Murali, a 64-year-old farmer from Kainakari, said water level had reached above eight feet in Kuppapuram during the August 16-20 period and it continued till August 25.

Published: 09th September 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Murali, a 64-year-old farmer from Kainakari, said water level had reached above eight feet in Kuppapuram during the August 16-20 period and it continued till August 25.“Now the water level has gone down so drastically. In many areas, people can’t get down from boats. In flood time, the same situation prevailed because the boats were five-six feet above the ramp level. The KSWTD had constructed the jetties  based on previous years’ flood. But it recorded the highest and lowest levels this year,” Murali said.

Agriculture scientist K G Padmakumar, who is the director of International Research and Training Centre for Below Sea Level Farming, said, “The water channels connecting with Vembanad Lake and Arabian Sea were opened due to flood. Heavy current was recorded in all areas of rivers and lakes’ outlets. The lake bed was cleaned in the current and the silt deposited in the bed were washed away in flood water. It created the speedy flow of water from lake.”

“In addition, facilities like Thottappally spillway and Thanneermukkom bund were opened to release water.  The channels connecting the two were cleaned after sand was removed. It may be the reason for the speedy evacuation of water from lake,” he said.

“An average of 45-50 cm was the water level during low tides in the lake over the past many decades. But it has come down to 24-30 cm during low tide on Friday and Saturday. It had never happened earlier. At the same time, the sea is calm after flood and the sea is receiving more water from the lake is reducing the water level,” said Padmakumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
International Research and Training Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality