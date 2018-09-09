Fear of post-flood disease outbreak grips residents of Mullassery colony 

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Leena is worried about her five-year-old kid who is down with fever since Wednesday. Though the doctors said it was only a minor one, she fears it might get worse due to the exposure to vulnerable conditions. A pond near her house is filled with dirt and other trash brought in by the flood waters, including beds, clothes, wood and plastic. The unbearable stench from the pond makes it difficult for Leena and her family to stay at home.

Though they have sought help from the panchayat officials to clean them, being a private pond they are reluctant to clean it. “Our home is just 100 metres away from the pond,” she told Express. “It is unbearable for us to sleep during the night. We still sleep at the community hall relief camp nearby ,” she said.

They said they did not dirty the pond. Instead, it was the floods. Therefore they cannot spend so much money to clean it, said Leena. “If both the parties are not ready to help us, to whom should we tell our grievances? We fear catching serious diseases through exposure to such vulnerable conditions. At this stage, we do not even have any money to spend for treatment,” she added.

The worries and fear of people intensify each day at the 4 cent colony. Out of the 48 families in the Mullassery Thuruth, 18 are still relying on the relief camp. “We have lost our entire belongings. We are hoping the government will help us in building new homes so that we can spend fearless nights at our own houses. Since we do not have title deed of the land, we cannot even approach the banks for loans,” said Kallikutty, a resident of Mullassery Thuruth.