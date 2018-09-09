Leptospirosis claims one more life in Vadakkekkara district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 61-year-old man from Vadakkekkara here on Saturday became the latest casualty of the leptospirosis outbreak in the state. Devassy’s death pushed up the lepto death toll in the district to seven. Also on Saturday, six out of the total 21 cases reported from the district were confirmed as lepto infections.

Kuttampuzha, Kalamassery, Palarivattom, Vaduthala, Binanipuram, Kakkanad, Keezhmad, Muvattupuzha, Sreemoolanagaram and Puthenvelikkara are the areas from where the suspected lepto cases were reported. This week two suspected lepto deaths were also reported from Udayamperoor and Karumalloor here.

There has also been a rise in incidence of fever and the Health Department foresees an increase in the number of dengue infections in the next couple of weeks.

ALSO READ | Four deaths due to leptospirosis in state on Saturday

On Saturday, 744 cases of fever were reported in the district which takes the total number of fever cases reported here in September to 6,000 . Four suspected cases of dengue and seven cases of chicken pox were reported. Two suspected H1N1 cases and 72 cases of malaria were also reported in the district.

Doxycycline

People have now started approaching the primary health centres(PHC) and hospitals for the prophylaxis for leptospirosis in the wake of the mounting death toll. Apart from arranging doxy corners which will provide doxycycline in the hospitals, anyone with fever, headache or myalgia should consult the nearest hospital immediately.

While this has pushed up the hospitals’ workload, it has helped prevent large-scale outbreak of communicable diseases.“We have been repeatedly urging people to take prophylaxis and avoid self- treatment. Now, when it comes to the case of dengue we will like to emphasise the importance of keeping the surroundings clean,” said Sreedevi, Assistant DMO.

Skill training camp for NSS volunteers

Kochi: The National Service Scheme (NSS) of Sacred Heart College here will organise a three-day special residential camp for around 200 NSS volunteers to provide them with skill training to repair household items, including plumbing and electrical work, to help flood victims. A 10-member team from Jaibharath Engineering College, Perumbavoor will lead the training sessions. The team will be led by Nisam Rahman, executive director of Jaibharath Engineering College.