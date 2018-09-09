Lions Club International Federation to build 500 houses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Lions Club International Federation has announced that it will build 500 houses for those whose houses were destroyed in the recent floods. The federation took a decision in this regard after visiting several flood-hit places in the state.

Besides constructing houses, the federation will also assist in rebuilding schools and primary health institutions, said Naresh Agarwal, chairman, Lions Club International Federation. It will be initiated after holding discussions with the state government.