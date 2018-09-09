Sharp fall in bank robbery incidents in Kerala since 2015

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Banks are always soft targets for robbers in Kerala as they have managed to pull off a few heists every year. But since 2015, things have changed as there has been a drastic fall in bank robbery/dacoity incidents in the state. While 23 bank robbery incidents were reported in 2015-16, it fell to just six in 2017-18.

While the numbers in 2015-16 may sound alarming, the decline in incidents has been a good news to state police and bankers who have been making use of the latest technological advancements to ward off thieves. As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the bank robbery incidents fell from 23 in 2015-16 to 14 in 2016-17, six in 2017-18 and just three between April and June 2018.

Though there has been a considerable number of robbery incidents, the amount stolen from the banks was meagre. Only `6 lakh was reported stolen from 23 incidents in 2015-16 while it was `29 lakh in 2016-17 and `13 lakh in 2017-18. No amount was reported stolen from the three incidents reported between this year.

“Breaking into a nationalised or private bank in Kerala is not going to be an easy task for the thieves as the police have put in place systems that will send instant alerts. There’s a very high chance of getting caught also,” a senior police officer said. Despite the high risk of getting caught, robbers keep targetting banks as there’s a minimum guarantee of good pay off for the effort taken.The data shows the highest number of bank heists between April and June 2018 has taken place in Bihar (43) and Maharashtra (42). The number of robberies has dropped because of better security at the banks.