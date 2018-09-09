Signs are ominous everywhere

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the floods, water levels have gone down drastically, alarming the people. If the rivers do dry up, the reservoirs will have to be managed efficiently to provide drinking water, according to experts. However, the stakeholders of a reservoir are many and it is not as easy as it sounds. Taking into consideration the recent inefficiency with reservoir management, this could pave the way for a serious drought, indeed.

“Since August 20, Kerala, whose only source of fresh water is rain, has seen no significant rain. Gradually the river water levels went down. The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted normal rainfall for Kerala this year. If at all a variation happens, it is usually a plus or minus five. Taking that into consideration along with the 38 per cent extra rain we got this time around, there are observations that the Northwest monsoon might be less in the state this year,” said Dr George Abe, Chief Scientists, CWRD.

“We have studied the data of the past 30 years and we have seen a trend of ‘rise and fall’ which means after every immediate rise due to heavy rain or floods the water levels drastically go down. It shows the river is not healthy. The groundwater recharge has also gone down considerably. We had eight lakh hectares of paddy field in the early 2000s. Now it has been reduced to a mere 2 lakh hectares.

Moreover, we have done away with the ponds which also used to be a big source of fresh water storage,” said Dr Abe. The cumulative effects of environmental exploitation are what the state is facing when looked at from a larger frame. When new buildings are made or roads are constructed, no means are adapted to ensure the water is absorbed.