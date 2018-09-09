The ‘dub’smashing duo!

Meenakshy Menon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nine months ago they did their first dubsmash video of a humorous scene from the film Kuberan and uploaded it on YouTube. Winning hearts and views, the video garnered wide appreciation encouraging them to do more. And today this sister duo has completed 80 plus episodes of a dubsmash programme in Kappa TV ‘Dubstars’, and is famous for their perfect rendition of various hilarious scenes of Mollywood.

“We got the opportunity to be part of Dubstars after our videos went viral on social media. One of our most viral videos was a scene from Sandesham film which we did with our parents about five months ago,” said Gopika Sreekumar, the elder sister. She said after their different videos started grabbing the eyeball of digital space, they were approached to do the programme exclusively on dubsmash. “For our television programme, we generally take famous comedy scenes or at times a spoof or skit. Most of the time, it is just both of us doing the video though sometimes we will be accompanied by our friends,” she added.

Gopika is a student of B.Ed and Gayathri is doing her 9th grade. “Both of us practice the dialogues before the day of the shoot. Shooting usually happens on holidays and many videos will be taken on a single day,” Gopika said. She mentioned each video last up to 3-4 minutes and generally, they won’t have to go for a retake. “Since for a dubsmash, even a minute humming needs to be done with perfection, we make sure to practise well to get the right lip sync,” she said.

On choosing the video, Gopika noted being an admirer of the comedy genre, she and her sister prefer to do more of humorous stuff and even the programme demands such a theme. “We usually opt the classic comedy scenes of old films and is never into doing double-meaning dialogues,” she said. Some of their popular dubsmash videos are from movies like Vellanakalude Naadu, Achuvinte Amma, Akkare Ninnoru Maaran and Vadakkunokkiyanthram.

She mentioned humorous scenes are less risky compared to enacting emotional shots. “ In a comedy scene with expressions and mannerisms, we can handle the situation which might be difficult in an emotional scene. We don’t want to take a risk and spoil a good emotional scene which the original actors have done with perfection,” she added.

Gopika shared that her family and friends are a big support to them in the journey. “We started doing dubsmash just for fun and with positive feedback and encouragement from people, we could come this far. Our real passion is dance though we are equally interested in dubsmash too,” she said.