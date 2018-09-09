Home Cities Kochi

Transforming the Fashion Sense of Kochiites

He always aspired to transform the ‘Queen of the Arabian Sea’ into a fashion hub. Zulfi Ali, a fashion event organiser based in Kochi is now running closer to this dream.

Published: 09th September 2018 09:41 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: He always aspired to transform the ‘Queen of the Arabian Sea’ into a fashion hub. Zulfi Ali, a fashion event organiser based in Kochi is now running closer to this dream. He was able to create a runway just for Kochi - the Kerala Fashion Runway - bringing together 20 pan-Indian fashion designers and roping in 30 celebrities from across the country. 

Zulfi, is the chairman of Esparto Events. What started out as an event management company five years ago now focuses on fashion events, especially in Kochi. “Two years ago, people used to describe Kochi as ‘less happening’ compared to other metros in the country,” says Zulfi. “But things have changed here. Earlier, people had to watch out for the trends happening in other fashion hubs in the country. Now, we have identified the potential of turning Kochi itself into a fashion hub.”

Zulfi Ali believes that Kochi can be brought to an international level fashion platform. “As a dealbreaker towards this, fashion events are being organised here every six months. This would give local fashion designers and models an opportunity to shine,” he says.According to him, people in Kochi prefer customised fashion events over others. “In Kochi, there is a lot of following for bridal shows. It is one of my favourites as well.” 

Esparto Events specialise in ‘concept events’. Though the company does all sorts of events, Zulfi Ali has always been passionate about fashion events. “Since school, I have always wanted to do my own concept events. I used to watch a lot of shows and began learning about trends,” he says.The banker turned event organiser will be seen putting together a fashion event in Dubai in 2019. In November, Zulfi Ali is set to set Delhi on fire with India Style Fest, which will be a pan-Indian fashion event.

