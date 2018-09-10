Kochi’s main thoroughfares put the moon’s craters to shame

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Damaged roads and potholes are a perennial problem the people of Kochi face. The financial capital of the state has bad roads, especially the one that leads to the seat of the district administration.

The Civil Line Road between Palarivattom and Kakkanad is in such a state of disrepair that it will prompt people to question the city’s status. The heavy rain and waterlogging has made matters worse.

The road, which comes under the Public Works Department (PWD) and leads to the District Collectorate at Kakkanad has become unmotorable. “The administration should be ashamed that the very road which is a lifeline for its employees and residents living along the stretch is lying in such a condition. This actually highlights the indifference of the administration,” said Renjit Nair from Kakkanad.

The bumpy ride along the road has become bumpier causing irreparable damage not only to the health of motorists but also their vehicles. The PWD had banned the tarring, patchwork and digging up of state’s roads and national highways from June 1 to August 15. Road work related to laying of cables and water pipes was also banned.Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran had said the period would be utilised to invite and award tenders for the road work.

“But the deluge beat them to it,” said Narayanan, who has a shop on the Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, another road in dire need for repair.At present, potholes on the Civil Line Road and the Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road will put the craters on the moon to shame. “I stiffen up as soon as I reach the end of the Kaloor-Kathrikadavu bridge. My mind has become conditioned and prepares for all the craters on the route,” said Elisa K, a student.

Greater Cochin Development Authority’s outgoing chairman C N Mohanan said an estimate had been prepared for repairing the Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road.“The superintendent engineer had been asked to prepare the estimate. Tenders for the same will be floated soon,” he said.Shibu, the PWD executive engineer, said the government has sought an estimate of the repair of all roads. “It will be submitted on Thursday. The work will take place statewide,” he said.