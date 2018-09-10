Kunnukara panchayat adds another feather to its cap

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kunnukara panchayat of Paravur taluk in Ernakulam, is once again in the news for all the right reasons.The panchayat, one of the worst flood-hit local bodies, is the first in the district to wrap up its post-flood cleaning and sanitisation activities. In the aftermath of the flood, close to 200 houses out of the total 6,800 homes in the panchayat have been rendered unfit for living. “We were provided with cleaning and sanitising solutions for our house which was damaged as were out belongings. Though we are happy our house is now clean, we have lost all our belongings and it will be tough for us to return to our normal lives,” said Devika, a resident of the Panchayat.

She said cleaning the house, which was covered in slush, was a very difficult task. “Over 500 houses in the panchayat are filled with dirt,” she said. Following the deluge, cleaning operations had been on in full swing in 82 gram panchayats of Ernakulam. Besides the government and local bodies, more than 350 volunteers from Delhi carried out the cleaning of houses, public places and other buildings.

“Our house had been filled with slush and dirt after the flood and we were clueless about cleaning it all. However, the volunteers from Delhi helped us in regaining our house. Due to their joint efforts, we got our houses cleaned and sanitised,” said C K Kumaran of Chalakyaparambu.Panchayats have been given a grant of `5 lakh at the rate of `25,000 per ward for carrying out post-flood sanitation activities.

“There is a joint coordination within the panchayats. During the time of crisis, we have to unite in rebuilding the state,” said Anvar Sadath, MLA. Earlier, Kunnukara gram panchayat president Francis Tharayil had received best Gram Panchayat President Award for 2017-2018 fiscal, instituted by the Kerala Youth Guidance Movement.

Volunteers felicitated

The Kunnukara panchayat on Sunday organised a function at the Thomas Church Hall, Ayiroor, to felicitate the volunteers who participated in the cleaning activities in the panchayat. K V Thomas MP and V D Satheesan MLA were present.