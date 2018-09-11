Home Cities Kochi

Got a motormouth? Grab that sellotape

The other day, independent MLA P C George made a controversial statement about the moral character of a nun who is fighting for justice in a case in which she was allegedly raped by a bishop.

Published: 11th September 2018 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The other day, independent MLA P C George made a controversial statement about the moral character of a nun who is fighting for justice in a case in which she was allegedly raped by a bishop. Angered by his running mouth, social activist Aysha Mahmood on Facebook launched #VaayaMoodalCampaign (Shut your mouth) asking people to send duct tapes to George, via courier or online shopping services, so he can plaster his mouth shut.

Soon, the campaign under #VaayaMoodalCampaign and #VaayaMoodedaPC began trending. Thereafter, netizens began posting pictures of envelopes addressed to George and tapes for him. They were backed by social activists and journalists. People also began posting memes trolling the MLA with the hashtags. There was even a meme with St George stabbing the MLA for ruining his name. Another meme saw a user hoping for the demonic nun Valak from the recent film ‘The Nun’ to haunt the MLA.

It all began after members of a Whatsapp group began discussing the MLA’s insensitive comments. According to Aysha, the group wanted to do something about it especially after the MLA proudly said he will not apologise. “It was journalist Dhanya Rajendran, who is also a member of the group, who suggested that we should get some cellotape to stick on his mouth! That led to a frenzy of excited discussions. We came up with around five to six hashtags and finalised on one,” she said.

