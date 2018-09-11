Home Cities Kochi

Kochi sand mafia keeps cops on their toes

Cashing in on the large quantity of sand deposited on river banks after the flood, the sand mafia has started to smuggle it for selling in the black market at exorbitant rates.

Published: 11th September 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Cashing in on the large quantity of sand deposited on river banks after the flood, the sand mafia has started to smuggle it for selling in the black market at exorbitant rates. Police officers in Ernakulam Rural said the mafia has already shifted a considerable stock to private properties.

Officers of state intelligence wing also said the large tracts of area along the Periyar and Chalakudy rivers have huge deposits of sand, which are currently lying unattended.

Ernakulam Rural police chief Rahul R Nair said the department has received complaints about the activities of the sand mafia, which have reared its ugly head after the great deluge.

“We have started to take necessary steps to deal with the issue. Special squads have been formed to monitor areas along the rivers. SHOs have been directed to take action against those who resort to sand smuggling,” he said.

“We have specific inputs that the mafia, with the support of some locals, are shifting the sand accumulated at various places along the rivers. As the government machinery is focusing on relief and rehabilitation, the mafia is easily getting away,” said an intelligence officer.

Meanwhile, the state government is planning to chalk out a plan to utilise the sand deposited at various places after the recent floods for government construction works.

Public Works Department Minister G Sudhakaran had said the government will consider utilising the sand exclusively for construction works to be undertaken by the state government as part of the Kerala rebuilding mission.

“Once the CM returns from the US, the government will finalise the plan. We can consider making use of the sand for government-funded construction works,” he said.

All Kerala Government Contractors Association secretary Pradeep P said the government should immediately take a call on utilisation of sand deposited along the river banks. “The sand needs to be used for construction work. Already, mafia groups have started to mine it,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ernakulam flood sand mafia Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike