Home Cities Kochi

Sashaying through life

Lakshmi Atul believes that she was already in possession of a crown gifted by her family.

Published: 11th September 2018 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lakshmi Atul believes that she was already in possession of a crown gifted by her family. Domineering the corporate world as the vice president of the Aries Group, a multinational conglomerate based in the UAE, whilst simultaneously juggling crowns titled Mrs Grand Prix 2018, Mrs India Charity, Mrs Intelligent and Face of South at the Mrs India-Queen of Substance, and Mrs India Kerala on her head, Lakshmi is the poster woman for perseverance.

She is the finest example of success achieved post marriage. In fact, Lakshmi credits the timeline of her accomplishments after being a wife and a mother. Nevertheless, pageantry was never a goal; Lakshmi was more of a meritorious student. “I had cleared the civil service examination but couldn’t make it past the interview. I saw a post on Facebook inviting applicants for the Mrs India Kerala pageant. I’ve always wanted to inspire fellow married women and saw this as an opportunity,” Lakshmi says.

The rest is history.
Lakshmi feels that she has come full circle in the pageant world by participating on an international platform. However, she is not done yet. “I want to mentor women who are interested in the platform. Marriage does not signify the end to anything. I have strived to reach here and I believe that I can guide other women towards their goals.” Lakshmi continues.

This beauty with a purpose contributed immensely to the flood-ravaged state by doing her bit along with her organisation and preparing meals for afflicted areas. A lady with solid long-term plans, her eagerness to be a part of the United Nations someday would be the diamond on her bejewelled crown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival