Sashaying through life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lakshmi Atul believes that she was already in possession of a crown gifted by her family. Domineering the corporate world as the vice president of the Aries Group, a multinational conglomerate based in the UAE, whilst simultaneously juggling crowns titled Mrs Grand Prix 2018, Mrs India Charity, Mrs Intelligent and Face of South at the Mrs India-Queen of Substance, and Mrs India Kerala on her head, Lakshmi is the poster woman for perseverance.

She is the finest example of success achieved post marriage. In fact, Lakshmi credits the timeline of her accomplishments after being a wife and a mother. Nevertheless, pageantry was never a goal; Lakshmi was more of a meritorious student. “I had cleared the civil service examination but couldn’t make it past the interview. I saw a post on Facebook inviting applicants for the Mrs India Kerala pageant. I’ve always wanted to inspire fellow married women and saw this as an opportunity,” Lakshmi says.

The rest is history.

Lakshmi feels that she has come full circle in the pageant world by participating on an international platform. However, she is not done yet. “I want to mentor women who are interested in the platform. Marriage does not signify the end to anything. I have strived to reach here and I believe that I can guide other women towards their goals.” Lakshmi continues.

This beauty with a purpose contributed immensely to the flood-ravaged state by doing her bit along with her organisation and preparing meals for afflicted areas. A lady with solid long-term plans, her eagerness to be a part of the United Nations someday would be the diamond on her bejewelled crown.