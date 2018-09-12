Home Cities Kochi

And the journey continues

We might have heard a lot about the much-travelled Kochi couple Vijayan and Mohana.

Published: 12th September 2018

By Kiran Narayanan 
KOCHI: We might have heard a lot about the much-travelled Kochi couple Vijayan and Mohana. But they are not the only exception. Here’s another Kochi couple C A Alexander and his wife Margarett Judy, hailing from Chullikkal, are on a voyage around the world. Alexander, a former expatriate and lorry driver, currently earns from small tailoring works. Whereas Judy takes tuition classes for more than 50 students on a daily basis. Their income goes to globetrotting. “We find our happiness and solace in trips. Be it a loan or our hard earned money, we just want to be on the move till we die,” says Alexander. 

“Coming from a working-class background, we have been travelling since our marriage. We never bothered about what will happen in the future; all we do is to live in the present. Whatever we earn will help us reach another destination.”Agreeing on her husband’s words, Judy says, “We find the sheer happiness in travelling. We plan accordingly with our income. We never tried to go beyond our limits. As long as we earn, we don’t plan to end this.”

Their ultimate dream to visit the United States hit a roadblock recently. But that hasn’t stopped them from planning their next. “The American Consulate rejected the application based on our lack of financial capability. But we will apply again within a few years. In meantime, we will visit China next April,” says Alexander. 

Their first journey abroad happened around 10 years ago with a trip to Israel. By that time, they had covered major destinations in India including Jammu and Kashmir. “The total expense of a trip comes around Rs 1 lakh. If the journey is in India, we prefer to travel on a train. The trip to Shimla and Manali was our last trip in India,” he says.    

Talking about the trips they have gone so far, Alexander recounts, “Even though we have witnessed many exhilarating scenes, the cable car journey at Switzerland that took us to the tip of a mountain is the most memorable among all.”

So far, the couple has been to more than 20 countries including Israel, Egypt, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, Palestine and Singapore. Apart from visiting Velankanni annually, they have also visited most destinations in India. Pointing at her abundant number of disciples, Judy adds, “They are the main reason behind realising our dreams. We never felt alone in life. In order to balance the classes, we plan our journeys only during the vacation.” Apart from looking after their relative’s children, the couple has helped many by providing necessary materials during the floods.

