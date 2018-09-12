BPCL Kochi bags Tech Excellence Award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: BPCL Kochi Refinery won the Technology Excellence Award 2018 for its Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP) at the 6th Indian Technology Congress 2018 held in Bengaluru.Prasad K Panicker, Executive Director (Kochi Refinery), BPCL received the award from Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

The award instituted by the Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) was bestowed on the refinery ‘in recognition of the significant interdisciplinary engineering contribution to the commissioning of the Integrated Refinery Expansion Project, positioning BPCL’s Kochi Refinery as the largest public sector refinery in India and enabling it to manufacture auto-fuels complying with required Bharat Stage IVspecifications’.

The IREP with a total outlay of `16,500 crore is the largest project in the state’s history. It envisaged the setting up of major units to enhance the refining capacity of Kochi Refinery and helped its transformation into a world-class refinery. The convention on ‘Technology First: Making India Innovate, Excel Globally and Prosper’ was organised at the NIMHANS Convention Centre.