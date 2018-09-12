Home Cities Kochi

Distribution of emergency relief fund nearing completion

 The distribution of emergency relief fund to the flood victims in Ernakulam district has entered the final phase.

Published: 12th September 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The distribution of emergency relief fund to the flood victims in Ernakulam district has entered the final phase. “90 percent of the beneficiaries were already given the emergency relief fund. The total number of families affected by the floods in the district is 1,68,928. Financial aid has been provided to 1,50,852 families. The proceedings for depositing the amount to the accounts of other are completed and the amount will be credited soon,” said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safeerulla. 

The district administration has also published the details of beneficiaries and the amount disbursed in its official website- ernakulam.gov.in. The link of the same is posted on the official Facebook page of Ernakulam District Collector as well. The public can also submit their grievances in this regard on the Collector’s Facebook page. The Website will also provide the details of relief kits distribution and the status of fund disbursement under each local body in the district.

The floods hit the state hard between August 15 and 19. Soon after the water receded, the district administration launched the relief measures. It has almost completed the entire proceeding within the next 20 days, which is really a good achievement, added the statement issued by the district administration.

“Those who are noticing any irregularities in fund disbursement or if any undeserving person is included in the list, then they can post the details on Collectors Facebook page,” added the statement.
A total of 97 complaints were already received on the inclusion of undeserving people in the list of beneficiaries. In such cases, iwf wrong information was provided to the officers concerned, then notices will be served to the house owners.

They should repay the amount sanctioned back to the government account. otherwise, revenue recovery proceedings will be initiated against them, added the statement.The District Collector said the number of rat fever cases are decreasing in the district. He said the public should also try to take precautions against the outbreak of contagious diseases spread by mosquitoes. The local bodies were asked to intensify anti-mosquito drives.

 In Ernakulam district, three schools located at the flood-affected areas were totally destructed. These Schools are GLP School Muvattupuzha, Mudavoor School and Pazhambillithuruthu school. The students in these schools were provided with temporary facilities at nearby buildings.

