Fluctuating veggie prices

KOCHI: The vegetable market seems to be stuck in the quicksand of the financial crisis. First, it was the floods that ravaged the state. Now, it is the soaring fuel prices. With the price of the fuel increasing, the charge of transportation of the vegetables has also increased, which is reflecting on the price of vegetables.

According to the wholesale vegetable vendors in the Kochi market, the transport charge used to be Rs 3 per kg earlier. It has now increased to Rs 4.5 per kg. “A truck transports almost 21,000 kg of vegetables,” said Rafi of S R Traders. “With the fluctuating fuel prices, the charge of 1 kg has increased by Rs 1. Which means the price of transporting a truck full of vegetables has increased by Rs 20,000.

This has resulted in the increase in the price of vegetables, especially onions which are brought from Pune.” However, some vendors don’t attribute the increase in the price of vegetables to transportation charges. “The market has been fluctuating since Onam season. Because of this, even if the prices go up, it doesn’t make much of a difference.”

