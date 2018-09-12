Home Cities Kochi

Green signal for converting engineering college to polytechnic

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Dhareefa Beevi, Secretary, Fathima Memorial Educational Trust seeking to convert their engineering college as a polytechnic.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court has directed the All India Council for Technical Education to consider the application of an engineering college to convert it into a polytechnic without insisting on the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state government.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Dhareefa Beevi, Secretary, Fathima Memorial Educational Trust seeking to convert their engineering college as a polytechnic. They applied for NOC before the government, but it was rejected. The reason for rejection of the NOC by the state government was there was no need to start a polytechnic in the state in the self-financing sector and there was a sufficient number of polytechnics.The court directed the university  to issue the NOC to the petitioner.

TAGS
 Kerala High Court All India Council

