Hurdles cleared! Munnar all set to welcome tourists

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Conveying a strong message to the community of travellers across the world that the flood-ravaged Kerala Tourism is now back into business with a renewed vigour, various tourism trade associations held a day-long ‘Car and Bullet Rally’ from Kochi to Munnar on Wednesday to invite tourists to experience the hill station in all its grandeur.

Backing up the venture, Baby Mathew Somatheeram, president, Kerala Travel Mart and Abraham George, expert member, National Tourism Advisory Council, jointly flagged off the rally at Durbar Hall Grounds, which was supported by Kerala Tourism.The rally was organised to send out the message that all tourist destinations in Kerala, including the hill station of Munnar, are geared up to embrace the tourists.

Around 150 cars with several bullet bikes rallied to Munnar from Kochi and reached the destination at 6 pm after visiting several tourism spots in Ernakulam and Idukki districts.Offering a big relief to the tourism sector, the hills of Eravikulam National Park and Marayoor areas are beckoning tourist with

Neelakurinji, that flowers once in 12 years, in full bloom. With the mass-blooming of the flower, the famed hill station is now open to the tourists.

“This is a tourism rally to experience Munnar. The hill station is all ready to receive tourists. We believe that the rally has conveyed the message to the tourists that there are no hurdles to reach the destination and experience the beautiful sight of Neelakurinji,” Baby Mathew said.

The KTM president noted that tourists have already started coming to Munnar and some other destinations in Kerala. “We are sure the tourist season beginning next month would witness business as usual with a large number of footfall, and the support from tourists from across the country and outside would be a testament to the resilience of Kerala’s tourism industry,” he said.

Abraham George said the rally would serve as “the right campaign to tell the world that the tourism industry is all geared up. Since this is the year of Nilakurinji, the rally will give a symbolic opening to Neelakurinji season.” He also noted that the roads leading to the hill station are motorable and there are no hurdles on the way to Munnar.