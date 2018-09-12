It’s time for South Korea

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: South Korea’s biggest exports, no, not their textiles and electronics, but their entertainment industry has encroached our living spaces and made us absolute fans of their pop music and drama. Popularly known as K-pop, the Korean music industry has raked in millions churning out enormous talent that relies not just on their sounds and looks but also on pure perseverance.

NaMu, however, is not your typical Korean boy band. They’ve managed to find their sound and create a distinct presence for themselves in the highly competitive industry. The band, that performed on Tuesday at the Rajagiri Business School, Kochi, as part of the activities of the InKo Centre in association with Center Stage Korea, Korea Arts Management Service and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, has always looked forward to performing in India.

The South Korean band NaMu

The four-member band (managed by Jaedong Kang) led by Aram Lee, focuses on traditional Korean music, creating an ensemble of classical music, jazz, and hypnotic sounds. Ajaeng and Janggu player, Minwang Hwang, vocalist and percussionist, Seongryong Yeo and acoustic and electric bass player, Inhwan Choi, produce pure harmony with Aram’s euphonic notes on daegeum and yanggeum which are traditional Korean instruments. Thereby being synonymous with their band name, NaMu, which means tree in Korean. “A tree comprises everything in abundance. It is complete in itself, hence we chose the name,” Aram smiles.

Officially debuted in 2015, NaMu is familiar on Indian ground, having performed in Kochi, Chennai, and Kolkata three years ago. “Indian and Korean traditional music share similar elements, yes. But the Indian audience is not accustomed to Korean traditional music, it might sound rather strange to them. Nevertheless, the crowd is exuberant and the energy fuels our performance. All seven tunes that we’ve performed in Kochi are self-composed and quite new,” Aram continues. And how does NaMu find its feet amongst bands like BTS and Big Bang?

“The youngsters of this generation are rather welcoming; There will always be a group of individuals with a sincere interest in traditional music. The best part is our listeners cannot be categorised, rather they span all generations,” Aram says.

As a band, NaMu thrives on creative differences. “I believe healthy fights are crucial in keeping a band together, unlike popular opinion. It helps us to communicate more, thereby bringing the band closer,” Aram adds.Aram is no stranger to Indian classical music. A devout fan of Hariprasad Chaurasia, Indian music director and classical flautist, Aram hopes that someday he could meet his guru in person.