P T Thomas demands immediate repair of roads

By Express News Service

KOCHI: P T Thomas MLA has demanded immediate repair work of major roads which are damaged, including the Civil Lane Road, in Thrikkakara constituency. “The newly constructed Palarivattom flyover is in a dilapidated stage and many mishaps are occurring on this stretch. The dust due to the ongoing work of the flyover in Vyttila junction is making life miserable.

The road adjacent to the Edappally ROB, which is under the NHAI, is in a pathetic condition along with the Palarivattom-Thammanam-Vyttila road. Steps should be taken for a hassle-free journey on these roads,” Thrikkakara MLA urged in a letter sent to PWD Minister G Sudhakaran.

