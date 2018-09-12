Home Cities Kochi

Ready to provide Central fund for tourism sector project: Kannanthanam

He also said the speed with which the various sectors in the state, including tourism, bounced back is remarkable and appreciable.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:48 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam said his ministry will be ready to fund a well-planned tourism project as part of the state's rebuilding efforts as long as it adheres to the guidelines.
"The state government has to give the plan, then I promise the funding," he said.

Having visited Pamba on Tuesday, he spoke of the need to develop a joint development plan on the part of the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board with the upcoming pilgrimage season in mind. 
"As of now, the structures such as the annadana complex and the hospital building seem to be in good shape. The rest can be worked on," he said.

He also said the speed with which the various sectors in the state, including tourism, bounced back is remarkable and appreciable. "I think we should host the Nehru Trophy Boat Race soon. It will show the world the state's tourism is back on track and fully functional. All hotels and resorts in flood-hit areas have begun functioning," he added.

The minister was speaking to reporters after flagging off two trucks with relief materials from the Kolkata Port Trust for Kerala flood victims from the Cochin Port Trust premises. 
Nun Issue
When asked about the nuns fasting at the High Court junction in protest against the laxity in arresting Bishop Franco Mulakkal, Kannanthanam said, "P C George is a better person to comment on the 
issue."

