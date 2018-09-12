Home Cities Kochi

RSC to donate Rs 10 lakh to CM’s fund

Published: 12th September 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Regional Sports Centre (RSC), here, on Tuesday announced that it would donate `10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for the rehabilitation of those affected by the floods which hit the state last month. District Collector and RSC chairman K Mohammed Y Safirulla will hand over the amount to Sports Minister E P Jayarajan at a function to be held at the RSC here at 6 pm on Thursday. 

The sports complex had acted as one of the nerve centres of relief operations and housed one of the largest relief camps in the state during the devastating floods. The relief operations at RSC began on August 9 and concluded on August 24.The main stadium, three conference halls, kitchen and all the rooms in the facility were utilised as 4,000 tonnes of relief materials were distributed to more than 1 lakh victims across the state with the help of around 1,500 volunteers, mainly from ‘Anbodu Kochi’.

The RSC will also honour the Kerala athletes who secured medals at the recently concluded 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta by conferring them an Honorary Life Membership of RSC worth `2.54 lakh each and presenting a gold coin of one sovereign each. 

1,500m gold medalist and 800m silver medalist Jinson Johnson, long jump silver medalist Neena V Pinto, women’s 4x400m relay silver medalist Vismaya V K,  Muhammed Anas who won 400m silver as well as silvers in men’s and mixed 4x400m relays, 1,500m bronze winner P U Chitra, Kunhu Muhammed, Jithu Baby and India hockey captain P R Sreejesh will be honoured.

