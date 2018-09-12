South Central Railway donates Rs 7.5 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The officers and staff of the South Central Railway (SCR) contributed an amount of ` 7.5 crore from their wages to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund – Kerala. A copy of the letter on the contribution from SCR addressed to the Rail Ministry was handed over by Padmini Radhakrishnan, Principal Financial Adviser, and N V Ramana Reddy, Principal Chief Personnel Officer to Vinod Kumar Yadav, general manager, SCR, on Tuesday at SCR’s Headquarters, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

SCR transported huge quantities of relief aid material after Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal directed authorities to provide all assistance to the flood-hit state. SCR had initiated mission “Join Hands for Kerala”, conceptualized by Vinod Kumar Yadav, general manager, SCR.

The two-pronged plan of action covered the entire network in the zone, with the Divisional Railway Managers of all the six divisions, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal, and Nanded divisions being assigned the responsibility to continuously monitor relief activities.

SCR transported a record 630 tonnes of relief aid material free of cost via rail from various locations since August 15 to various flood-affected districts in Kerala. SCR’s personnel played a significant role in collecting over 185 tonnes of relief material.