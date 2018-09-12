Twin power to conquer the world of music!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: They wanted to use music as a weapon to bring the world together. Travelling to the corners of the world and learning about the tunes of each place, they wanted the universe to listen to them. A duo since birth, it is double the fun and worth the effort to realise this ultimate dream. Anub and Arun Ramhan - together known as Twinz Chan - are taking on the world with this sweet little dream of theirs.

Formerly known as Twinz Tunes, they are not new names in the film industry. They worked in Malayalam films such as ‘Popcorn’ and ‘Oneway Ticket’. They have also worked in the Tamil film ‘Puthu Mughangal Thevai’.

Recently, they released a song urging Malayalees to stay strong in the aftermath of the flood that ravaged the state a month ago. The twins will be seen working in Kannada and Tamil films. They will also be taking up a UK-based project soon.

Anub and Arun came to the music scene pretty early in their life. “Our father used to sing. We began learning music at the age of 10. Though we were fascinated by the opportunities, we never thought we’ll be associated with the film industry,” says Arun.