Home Cities Kochi

Twin power to conquer the world of music!

 They wanted to use music as a weapon to bring the world together.

Published: 12th September 2018 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: They wanted to use music as a weapon to bring the world together. Travelling to the corners of the world and learning about the tunes of each place, they wanted the universe to listen to them. A duo since birth, it is double the fun and worth the effort to realise this ultimate dream. Anub and Arun Ramhan - together known as Twinz Chan - are taking on the world with this sweet little dream of theirs.

Formerly known as Twinz Tunes, they are not new names in the film industry. They worked in Malayalam films such as ‘Popcorn’ and ‘Oneway Ticket’. They have also worked in the Tamil film ‘Puthu Mughangal Thevai’.

Recently, they released a song urging Malayalees to stay strong in the aftermath of the flood that ravaged the state a month ago. The twins will be seen working in Kannada and Tamil films. They will also be taking up a UK-based project soon. 

Anub and Arun came to the music scene pretty early in their life. “Our father used to sing. We began learning music at the age of 10. Though we were fascinated by the opportunities, we never thought we’ll be associated with the film industry,” says Arun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru